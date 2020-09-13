Jean Connor

Jean L. Connor (nee Griffin), age 83, of Broomall, PA, passed away on September 10, 2020. Born in West Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry M. and Myrtle Griffin. Jean was the loving wife of John J. “Jack” Connor; devoted mother of John J. Connor, Donna Conrad (Michael), and Michael Connor (Michelle); adoring grandmother of Sean, Kerry, Big Ryan, Michael, Megan, Taylor, Sydney, Aidan, & Little Ryan and great-grandmother of Quinn and Kane; beloved sister of Ginny Evans, Nancy Jarrett, Richard Griffin. Jean was predeceased by her siblings Patricia Davis, Jim Griffin, Kate Hogan, Thomas Griffin, and Harry Griffin. Relatives and friends are invited to Jean’s Greeting on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 9:30-11:00 AM at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, PA 19008, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Pius X Parish, 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall, PA 19008 would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store