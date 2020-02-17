|
|
Jean E. Campbell Clavin 79, of Ridley Park, died February 15, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Genevieve Schaffner Campbell and lived in Darby before moving to her late residence in 1965. Jean was a graduate of John Bartram High School, class of 1958, was a member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church and enjoyed crocheting, arts and crafts. She is survived by her husband of more than 57 years, John F. Clavin; also, nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass 10:30AM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church, 208 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA 19033 where friends may call from 9:15 to 10:15AM. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Memorial gifts to the above church. Online condolences-www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 18, 2020