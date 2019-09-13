Home

St Rose of Lima Rectory
1901 Chester Pike
Eddystone, PA 19022
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
1901 Chester Pike
Eddystone, PA
View Map
jean E. Farrell McFadden Obituary
1931-2019 Jean E. Farrell McFadden, 87, of Crum Lynne, died September 12, 2019 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late Stephen A. and Edith B. Brown Farrell and resided in Boothwyn before moving to her late residence in 2008. Jean was a member of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church and was devoted to her Catholic faith. She was an avid Phillies fan, enjoyed reading and following Larry’s sports activities and loved her dog, Dusty. Jean was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Lawrence A. McFadden, who died Nov. 18, 2008 and is survived by her son, Larry F. McFadden; her best friend, Beatrice Atkins and many close friends. Funeral Mass: 10 AM Wed., Sept. 18, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022, where relatives and friends may call from 8:45-9:45 AM. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Crozer-Keystone Hospice, 200 Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 16, 2019
