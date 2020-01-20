|
1937 – 2020 Jean Frances (Daw) Girometta (nee Royer), 82 of Holmes passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Harlee Manor in Springfield. She was born April 4, 1937 in Pleasant Gap, PA to the late John F. & Grace M. (Ishler) Royer. Survivors include her children, John, Mark and April Daw; 2 grandchildren Family and friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday Jan. 23rd from 9:30 – 11 AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood followed by her Memorial Service at 11 AM. Interment private. Online condolences and full obituary at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 21, 2020