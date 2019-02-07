|
|
Jean M. (McAnall) Fusco, age 86, of Upland, PA, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Jean was born and raised in Chester, PA, where she graduated from Chester High School. Mrs. Fusco was a Librarian for Main Street Elementary School in Upland, PA, and previously the Librarian for Our Lady of Charity School, Brookhaven, PA. Jean enjoyed jigsaw puzzles. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Daughter of the late Lewis and Anna (Briggs) McAnall; wife of the late Francis Fusco, Sr., who died in 2004, sister of the late Lewis McAnall, Patricia Coopersmith and Dorothy Quartermus. Survivors: Son: Fran Fusco of Trainer, PA, Daughter: Nancy Fusco of Aston, PA, Grandchildren: Nicole, Shane, Brian and Julia, Great-Granddaughter: Carissa, Brother: Ken (Lena) McAnall. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service: Monday, February 11th at 11:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063, where friends may call after 10:00AM. Interment: Edgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 8, 2019