Jean G. Burns
Jean G. Burns, age 95, lifelong resident of Folcroft, PA passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020. Following her retirement as office manager for the district attorney’s office at Delaware County Courthouse she devoted herself to family and friends. Jean was an active member of Folcroft Union Church. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Bud, a WWII veteran, Jean is survived by son Wayne (Geri), Daughter Karen (Charles), 4 grandchildren and spouses and numerous great and great, great grandchildren. Services and interment will be private due to covid-19 precautions.


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
