Jean L. Certo (née Montgomery), of Aston, passed away on October 22nd at the age of 88. Predeceased by her husband of 55 years and love of her life, Peter R. Certo, who passed away in 2005. Jean was also predeceased by her parents, William D. and Helen (Martin) Montgomery; her dearly loved sister, Lorraine Hafer; brothers William D. Montgomery and Robert M. Montgomery, and all the members of her husband’s family. Born in South Philadelphia on January 12, 1931, Jean graduated from John Bartram High School in 1949. She was a devoted, loving mother who raised five children, and worked as an Avon lady for almost 50 years. She dedicated her life to Jehovah God and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1998, and she enjoyed sharing Bible truths with others. She is survived by her five children: Peter R. Certo, Jr. (Jane), Kathleen L. Centofanti, Donna J. Pierantozzi (Anthony), William D. Certo (Sharon), Lorraine H. Schleifer (Keith), and eight grandchildren. Visitation: Monday October 28th 9:00-10:45 am at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 331 N. Middletown Rd., Media, PA. 19063. Memorial Service: 11:00 am; Interment: Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall, PA. In lieu of flowers and cards, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses (above address). Condolences may be made at www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 25, 2019