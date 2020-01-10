|
4/3/1927-1/8/2020 Jean Lawrence Damon passed away in her sleep in Newbury Park, CA. The daughter of James C. Lawrence and Mary L. Lawrence, Jean was born and raised in Moylan, PA. The youngest of six, she was preceded in death by siblings James C. Lawrence, Jr. (Lois), H. Logan Lawrence (Janette), Ian M. Lawrence (Cookie), Mary L. Shute, Virginia L. Campbell (Bill). She was additionally preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John (Jack) P. Damon as well as her son John P. Damon, Jr. Jean and Jack raised their family in Wallingford, PA and owned a mountain home on the Allegheny Ridge in Lycoming County before retiring to Glen Mills, PA. She moved into her daughter’s home in southern CA in 2018. Jean enjoyed horseback riding, hockey and lacrosse during her youth. She was an accomplished golfer and tennis player and member of Springhaven Country Club, EaglesMere Country Club; previous member of Corinthian Yacht Club. She was a lifelong member of Wallingford Presbyterian Church. Jean graduated from Swarthmore High School, Penn Hall Jr. College and the University of Missouri, where she was a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. After raising her family, she earned a MA degree from West Chester State College. She took pride in teaching children with cerebral palsy. Jean also served as a volunteer at Crozer Chester Hospital for many years. Valuing family most, she is survived by daughter Virginia (Ginger) D. Craft (Jeff) of Newbury Park, CA, son James L. Damon of Prospect Park, PA, 5 grandchildren: Emily D. Craft, BCNP, of Brentwood, CA, Lindsay J. Damon (Geoff Bromaghim) of Washington DC, Blakeley M. Craft (Jon Cowart) of Sherman Oaks, CA, Laura D. Hanson (Ryan) of Milwaukee, WI and Joshua F. Craft, MD, of Baltimore, MD, as well as two great grandchildren, August and Nora Bromaghim of Washington, DC. A Celebration of Life will be held June 5 at Springhaven Country Club.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 11, 2020