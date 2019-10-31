|
|
Jean L.C. (Dever) Sloat, 62 of Rutledge, PA, died Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital, Darby, PA from complications related to metastatic breast cancer, after an initial breast cancer diagnosis in 2014. Born in Germantown, PA, on May 6, 1957, she was the daughter of the late John C. and the late Clara Elizabeth (Danberry) Dever. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed helping others. She was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Jeannie was on many committees including Hospitality and served as a lector. She founded the Prayer Shawl Ministry in honor of her sister Pat and sang with the choir. In her free time, Jeannie liked to make crafts with her grandchildren, cook new recipes, knit with friends, and loved visiting the shore. Above all else, she cherished her family and friends. Her kind spirit and gentle warmth will be remembered. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Patricia Dever. Survived by her husband: Donald R. Sloat. Children: Christina M. Sloat, Donald Robert (Jenny Rarig) Sloat, Jean Marie (Marc Zinck) Sloat, Philip N. (Crystal) Sloat, Kateri N. Sloat, and Christian J. Sloat. Her siblings: Joan (Ray) Benedetto, John Dever, and Joseph (Linda) Kennard. Grandchildren: Avram Zinck, Juniper Sloat, Aria Sloat, Leila Sloat, Max Sloat, and Carson Sloat. Visitation: Saturday November 2nd from 9-10:45 am. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Avenue Morton, PA. Funeral Mass: Saturday at 11:00 am at the church. Internment at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Pennies in Action, 3100 Dutton Mill Road Aston, PA, (www.penniesinaction.org) a fund to support research and development of a breast cancer vaccine. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 1, 2019