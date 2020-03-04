Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester PIke
Norwood, PA
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Church of Notre Dame de Lourdes
Michigan and Fairview Roads
Swarthmore, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Church of Notre Dame de Lourdes
Michigan and Fairview Roads
Swarthmore, PA
Jean M. Finnegan Obituary
Jean M. Finnegan, 62, of Sharon Hill, PA died Monday March 2, 2020 in her home. Born in Upland, PA., She was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and the late Alice E. (Quaile) Johnston. Jeanie lived in her home in Sharon Hill with her family for 33 years. Jeanie was a health coordinator with Taylor Hospital for 25 years. She was described by friends and family as a warm and vibrant presence. While raising a family she was an active member of the community as a coach in Sharon Hill’s Athletic Association and CYO Girls Basketball for Holy Spirit, and later as a sound board operator for South East Delco School District’s Musical program affectionately referred to as “Tech Mom”. The de facto God Mother to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers, Jay and Jim Johnston and her sister Claire Voelker. Survived by her husband Michael Finnegan, daughters Allison (Ray) Chen, Ann Marie Finnegan and son Shaun Finnegan, her granddaughter Emerson, her brother Craig Johnston. And her canine companion and “fuzzy son”, Quinn. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Sunday Eve from 7 PM - 9 PM, at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074, and on Monday 10 AM - 10:45 AM in the Church of Notre Dame de Lourdes, Fairview Rd. & Michigan Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in Conshohocken, PA In Lieu of Flowers contributions to Southeast Delco School District Musicals. Make checks payable to SE DELCO School District. In the memo put “For District Musical”, and mail to Southeast Delco School District Business Office, Attn: Craig Butler, 1560 Delmar Dr., Folcroft, PA 19032. Condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2020
