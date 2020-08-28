1/1
Jean M. (O'Hara) Latch
Jean M. Latch (O’Hara), age 93, resident of Maris Grove, Glen Mills, formerly of Lima, PA for 81 years, died peacefully surrounded by her family on August 22, 2020. Jean was born and raised in Lima, PA and upon completion of high school she joined the Cadet Nursing Corps, proudly serving her country during WWII and beginning her nursing career. After training at Chester Hospital, she moved on to Riddle Hospital, beginning nursing there the day the hospital opened. From emergency room to nursing supervisor, Jean remained at Riddle Hospital until retirement. Jean was a lifelong member of Calvary Episcopal Church/Resurrection Episcopal Church in Rockdale, PA. She was an avid knitter and crafter, a member of the Linus Blanket Club, loved to play cards/games and most of all spend time with her family and friends. In her younger years Jean traveled the world with excitement, appreciating every new experience and place. We will greatly miss her eagerness for adventure, generosity, friendship, love, and strength. Daughter of the late Charles and Bertha O’Hara, wife of the late Robert G. Latch; Predeceased by brothers William and Charles, sisters Bess and Helen. Survivors include daughter Jean and Ken Kawamoto and their daughters Kayla and Megan, daughter Joan and Michael McKnight and their children Maya (Eberth) and Nate. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who she has held dear to her heart. Services and interment will be private due to covid-19 precautions. Condolences: www.msbfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
