Jean M. (Kosteski) Linowski, age 99, a longtime resident of Ridley Park, passed away on July 4, 2019. Jean was born in Chester and was employed as a packer and pegger for Scott Paper Co. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Kosteski; wife of the late Benjamin J. Linowski; mother of the late, Teresa McMullin; sister of the late Edward, Karl, Tony, and Victor Kosteski; grandmother of the late Nathan Kehner, and mother-in-law of the late Vivian Linowski. Survivors: Son: Ben, Jr.; daughter: Margaret Weber (Charles), who cared for her the past 5 years; 8 Grandchildren: Natalie Haasis (George), Gregory Linowski, Jeffrey Linowski (Trish), Kristel Carango (Robert), Marjorie Weber, Tammy McMullin, Tiffany Byrd (Jason), and Brandon McMullin; 5 Great Grandchildren: Steven and Lindsay Haasis, Leanna Carango, Aiden and Kenley Byrd; son-in-law: Vince McMullin; and sister-in-law: Jeanine Kosteski. Visitation: Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00-10:45 am at Our Lady of Charity Church, 231 Upland Road, Brookhaven, PA 19015. Funeral Mass: Friday at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Charity Church. Burial: Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bournelyf SP Camp, 1066 S. New St., West Chester, PA 19382 or to Our Lady of Charity Church. Condolences www.nolanfidale.com. The family would like to thank the staff of Hickman Friends Senior Community for their kind and thoughtful care given to our mother and grandmother.
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019