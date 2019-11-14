|
Jean M. MacDonald (nee Burton) of Springfield, PA and Ocean City, NJ was called to Heaven on November 8th, 2019. Jean was the beloved daughter of the late Ethel and Walter Burton; sister of the late Catherine McGarvey (Patrick); wife of the late Stewart L. MacDonald Sr.; loving Mother of Diane O’Connor (Mike), Stewart MacDonald Jr., Robert MacDonald (Cindy Damon), and the late John MacDonald (Fen); Mom-Mom to 7 Grandchildren; GiGi to 10 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. Jean was a successful and respected Real Estate Broker in Delco, PA for many years, and brimmed with an uncommon positive creativity throughout her life. This creativity was reflected in the paintings Jean made over the years, as well as the closets-full-of-clothing she altered by hand. Jean’s true passion (other than her family and friends) was dancing, which brought her great joy and almost celebrity-status up and down the Jersey Shore for her innovative style…people would drive for miles just to watch Jean dance at the Crab Trap and other locations. Jean always had a smile for everyone. Her positive and caring essence as well as the joy she shared with others will be painfully missed by all of us. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Saturday November 23rd, 2019 10AM O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064. and to her Funeral Service 11AM in the funeral home. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 17, 2019