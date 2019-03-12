|
Jean M. (Breese) Perry, a longtime resident of Middletown Township, age 81, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Born in Chester, Jean was a 1955 graduate of Chester High School where she met her high school sweetheart, Joe, who she married in 1956. Jean enjoyed entertaining family & friends and spending time in Ocean City, MD. Her hobbies included: shopping, crafts, watching game shows, reading, and bird watching. She was the mother of the late Joseph C. Perry, Jr. (2001) and the sister of the late Frederick “Sonny” Breese. Survivors: her loving husband of 62 years: Joseph C. Perry, Sr.; daughters: Debi, Donna Jo, and Lari Perry; siblings: Lorraine Godley and Jimmy “Tinker” Breese; and 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation: Thursday evening from 6:30-8:30 pm and Friday morning from 9:15-10:15 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Mass: Friday at 11:00 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills. Burial: Private. In Lieu of Flowers: Donations may be made to the at and/or the Delaware County Advocacy & Resource Organization at www.delcoadvocacy.org Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 13, 2019