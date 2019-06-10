Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 Brigantine Avenue
Brigantine, NJ 08203
(609) 266-3481
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Spencer T. Videon Funeral Home
8401 West Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA
Service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Spencer T. Videon Funeral Home
8401 West Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA
Interment
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
Fernwood Cemetery
Lansdowne, PA
Jean McGary Obituary
Jean McGary, 77, passed away June 4, 2019 in Galloway Twp, NJ. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jean’s Life Celebration Funeral Service on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 10:00am at Spencer T Videon Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082. A Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday June 12, 2019 from 7:00pm-9:00pm and on Thursday from 9:00am until time of services. Interment will be at Fernwood Cemetery, Lansdowne, PA. To pay respects, leave condolences, share your fondest memories of Jean please visit www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Keates-Plum Home in Brigantine, NJ 609-266-3481
Published in The Daily Times on June 11, 2019
