|
|
1926-2019 Jean S. Boyd Smith, 92, of Wallingford, died October 10, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Georgena Bowman Boyd and resided in Aston before moving to her late residence eight years ago. Jean was a graduate of Collingdale High School, class of 1945, where she played field hockey and basketball. She was an avid boater and was President of the Harbor North Yacht Club Women’s Auxiliary. Jean enjoyed playing cards and traveling, was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels in Ridley Park and was a member of Young at Heart. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ivan S. Smith, who died in 2013; and her grandson, Thomas Smith. Jean is survived by her children, Gavin T. Smith (Deborah) and Georgena S. Scanlan (James); also, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Funeral Service: 11 AM Friday, October 18, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 10 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market St, Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or the , 400 Market St., Ste. 610, Philadelphia, PA 19106. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 16, 2019