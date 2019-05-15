Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Jean Smith Quinn Christ


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Smith Quinn Christ Obituary
Jean Smith Quinn Christ, born in Darby, PA, on May 5, 1949. Grew up and raised in Wallingford Pa. Graduated Nether Providence High School 1967 and West Chester State University in 1971. Predeceased by her parents Ralph B. and M. Gretchen (Morash) Smith. She died May 13, 2019 after celebrating her 70th birthday with friends and family at the Warminster Hospice. She is survived by her son Brian Quinn, son Michael Quinn, his wife Jaime Mock Quinn and their three children: Aiden, Grady, and Raegan; also by her siblings Barbara (Keith) Collins of Brooklyn, NY, and Art Smith and his wife Linda and their daughter Michelle Lambert, all of Brookhaven, PA; also cousins, notably: William (Ellin) Smith of Braintree, MA, Nancy M. (the late Jack) Haines of Augusta, ME, and Phil (Ann) Morash of Duluth, GA. Former husband John (Kathy) Quinn of Horsham supported Jean and their son Brian throughout this stubborn valiant battle. Jean was recently honored for her 25 years of coaching Special Olympics swimming. Donations can be made to Special Olympics PA of Montgomery County. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrang. By The Decker Funeral Home, Warminster [email protected]
Published in The Daily Times on May 16, 2019
