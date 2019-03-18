|
Jean (Vincenza) DiLiberato Gaudiello, 99, passed away at Taylor Hospital Hospice in Ridley Park on March 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Both Jean and her family received devoted assistance and care from her home health aides over the years, as well as support and compassion from the nurses, doctors and staff at the Hospice. Before her recent hospitalization, Jean resided in her home in Folsom for over 40 years. Jean was the daughter of the late Vincenzo DiLiberato and Mary (Liberata) Pantalone DiLiberato. She was also predeceased by her husband Joseph, her two sisters Katherine Kelly and Mary Gawbill, and her three brothers, Nicholas, Harry and Daniel. Prior to her marriage, Jean worked as a weaver at Clifton Yarn Mills in Clifton Heights, Pa. In later years, with her husband, Joseph, she was co-owner of family-run grocery stores including Grace Park Market which they operated until their retirement in the late 1970’s. Jean enjoyed cooking, baking and most importantly, spending time with others. Jean’s life revolved around her faith, family and friends. She was very attuned to the needs of others, many of whom relied on her companionship and prayers and was often dubbed the “prayer warrior”. Jean is survived by her daughters Joanne (Andrew) Semeister of Newtown Square, Pa and Ellen (Carl) Eckman of Springfield, Pa; her grandchildren Cara, Andrea, Christian and Kurt; and her great-grandchildren Theresa, Caleb and Oliver, as well as her devoted nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the relatives and friends who gave their love and support during Jean’s illness. Family and friends are invited to Jean’s Visitation Friday March 22, 2019 from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM at Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home 746 Kedron Ave. Morton, PA 19070 and Saturday March 24, 2019 9:30 AM – 10:45 AM at Our Lady of Peace Church 208 Milmont Ave. Folsom, Pa 19033 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Inter: SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Jean’s name be made to Catholic Relief Services at www.crs.org or Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 19, 2019