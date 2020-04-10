|
|
(4/28/1918-3/24/2020) Jeanette Buchanan Brown, age 101 of Media, PA, died peacefully on March 24, 2020. Jeanette was the beloved wife of the late Conrad Brown who died in 1973. Jeanette was born in Kearny, NJ to James and Jane Dalrymple. She grew up in West Reading and graduated from West Reading High School in 1936. She played basketball, tennis and was on the swim team. She met her husband Conrad Brown while in school and then she married the love of her life in 1937. They moved to Media where her husband started his in-home business, a photo-finishing lab called Brownie’s. Besides raising 5 children that included a set of twins, Jeanette was active playing bridge, member of Media Women’s Club, Colonial Club, and a longtime member of Reformation Lutheran Church where she taught Vacation Bible School, Sunday School, and belonged to many other committees. She was an avid fan when it came to her kids’ sports teams. She was at all the games cheering them on. She was a great baker and made the best lemon meringue pies. Big Sunday dinners at the family home were enjoyed by family and many others. After the passing of her husband she loved traveling with friends all over the world, and then worked at her daughter and son-in-law’s business, Scheivert Realtors till she was 80 years old. Jeanette is survived by her 5 children Connie Switzer (Dennis) of Ft. Collins, CO; Winnie Scheivert (Ed-deceased) of Media; Doug Brown (Maureen) of Clermont, FL;, Dave Brown (Suzanne) of Wilmington, DE; Betsy Kamin (Gary) of Glen Mills. She also has 17 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be sent to Reformation Lutheran Church, 104 West Rose Tree Road, Media, PA 19063 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 600 North Jackson Street, Suite 103, Media, PA 19063. Arrangements: Rigby, Harting and Hagan Funeral Home, 15 E. Fourth St., Media, PA 19063 www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 12, 2020