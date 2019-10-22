|
Jeannette T. Lastowka Platt, age 86 of Brookhaven, PA. passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Born to the late Anthony and Irene (nee Laskowski) Lastowka, Jeannette was raised in Chester, PA. and graduated from Notre Dame High School for girls in 1951. She was an organizer and past President of the Ladies Auxiliary FOP Lodge 19, a board member of the Polish American Eagles Citizen Club and President of St. Katherine Senior Citizen Club. Jeannette enjoyed trips to Cape May, trying her luck at casinos and attending the sporting events of her children and grandchildren. She was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. Jeannette was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Lawrence A. Platt, Sr. and her son, Joseph A. Platt, Sr. She is survived by her children, Lawrence A. Platt, Jr. (Barbara), Mary Ann Langdale (Ralph), daughter-in-law, Patricia Platt, Teresa Kowalchuk (Bob), Sr. Irene C.O.C., Michael M. Platt (Amy), and James W. Platt (Julie); 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Anthony J. and Richard. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Katharine Drexel, 1920 Providence Ave, Chester, PA 19013 on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 – 10:45. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Media, PA. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Jeanette’s name to St. Katharine Drexel Church. Arrg: Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 25, 2019