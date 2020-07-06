1/1
Jeanne Foti-Cordes
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Foti-Cordes of Newtown Square, PA and West Cape May, NJ, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 surrounded by her dear family and friends. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Mark and parents Frank and Ann Foti. A graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School and West Chester University, Jeanne completed her education with a Master’s degree from Temple University, and began a long career in special education before retiring in 2017. Jeanne met her future husband, Mark Cordes, during her junior year in high school, married, and raised their three children in Drexel Hill and Newtown Square, PA. An involved community member and activist, Jeanne volunteered with Llanerch Hills Little League and was a Board member of SHINE, St. Veronica’s Independent Mission school in Philadelphia, O’Hara Alumni, and Aronomink Swim Club. Jeanne loved being with family and friends, traveling, and had her infamous bucket list which included a trip to Punxatawny to see the groundhog predict the end of winter. She also loved music and the beach and not in that order. Her special place was on the beach in West Cape May where she would find her peace. A member of a large, loving and extended family, she is survived by her children Amy, Matthew, and Gabriel, granddaughter Makayla Rae, and siblings Dr. Mary Boylston (Bruce), Chris, Frank Jr (Colleen), Ann Davies (Pat), and Dr. Gerard Foti, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday Evening July 9th; 6:00-8:00 P.M. at The D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall 2811 West Chester Pike 19008 and Friday Morning July 10th her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. Dorothy’s Church 4910 Township Line Rd. Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Interment Private. Also, for individuals attending the Mass, please wear bright colors to celebrate Jeanne’s extraordinary and vibrant life. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Jeanne’s honor to SHINE: The Chester County Hospital Foundation 701 E. Marshall Street West Chester, PA 19380 www.danjolell.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 - 11:15 AM
St. Dorothy's Church
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 5, 2020
My deepest condolences for her loving family.
Kee Lee
Coworker
July 3, 2020
I will miss you Jeanne, everyone will. You had so many superior qualities, mom, wife, sister, sister in law and daughter. You will be missed by all members of our family, you were (are) a special person. I will continue to love you always. You are with Mark now Jeanne, rest in peace.
Mary Dunn
Family
July 3, 2020
My heart goes out to Matt and Amy who were students at Garrettford when I was there. Jeanne was the most caring and loving mother ever. May she rest in peace.
Hester Ham
Friend
July 4, 2020
Dear Amy, Matt and Gabe, My heart bleeds for you. Jeanne is my very first niece and I cherish my memories, her laughter and love will remain with me forever. Love, Aunt B
Barbara A Zarzeczny
Family
July 3, 2020
Amy, Matt, and Gabe. I'm so very sorry to hear about your mothers passing. She was such a wonderful woman. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you.
Cathy Palladino
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved