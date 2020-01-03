|
|
Jeanne I. Urian (nee Becker), 86 of Folsom, Ridley Twp., PA, passed peacefully Wednesday January 1, 2020 in the Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor Hospital, Ridley Park, PA. Born in Tower City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert E. and the late Millie F. (Schrope) Becker. Jeanne graduated Ridley Township High School in 1951 and Goldy Beacom School of Business. On March 17,1953 she married William E. Urian and moved into their home in Folsom in 1954. She was a Secretary, employed by E.W. Saybolt Sharon Hill, PA. She was active in the Holmes Presbyterian Church and the former Leiper Presbyterian Church as an elder, deacon, childrens Sunday school teacher, choir member and director. Survived by her husband of 66 years William E. Urian, her children, Janet (John Czach) Caranci, William A. (Nancy) Urian and Patty Jo Urian. Her sister Jo Becker Smith. Her grandchildren Kristen (Mike) Flaherty, Kerri (Ryan) Campbell, Samantha Jo (Kyle) Carney, Susannah Caranci and Taylor Urian and great grandchildren Jordan and Nathan Flaherty Visitation Monday from 9-11 am at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service LTD, 202 S. Chester Pk., Glenolden, PA. followed by her funeral service at 11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Holmes Presbyterian Church, 375 Holmes Rd. Holmes, PA 19043 Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 4, 2020