|
|
Jeanne M. Costello (née Wolsky), age 84, of Chester Heights, PA, formerly of Lansdowne, PA, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Mrs. Costello was born May 20, 1935, in Philadelphia, PA. She was the daughter of the late Bolick and Catherine (nee Byrne) Wolsky. Jeanne was a Real Estate Agent throughout Delaware Co., PA, retiring in 1985. She was an active member of The Church of St. Thomas the Apostle. She enjoyed spending her time crocheting as well as being outside in the garden. Most of all, Jeanne was devoted to her family, and cherished the time they spent together. She will be greatly missed by all. She was predeceased by her loving husband, John J. Costello who died in 2003, and her beloved son Christopher Costello. Survivors: Son: John “Jack” (Kathie) Costello. Daughter: Jeanne M. (Steve Albrecht) Sigismonti. Granddaughters: Catherine and Laura. Grandson: John Lewis. Visitation: Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 9:15 AM to 10:15 AM at the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Funeral Mass: Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle. Interment: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA 19064. Memorial Contributions may be given in memory of Jeanne M. Costello to: The Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 11, 2019