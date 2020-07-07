1/1
Jeanne Marie Stranix
1959 - 2020
Jeanne Marie Stranix (1959-2020) Jeanne Marie Stranix, 60, a lifelong resident of Ridley Park passed Wednesday, July 1, following a courageous battle with MDS. Jeanne was a graduate of Ridley High School. She was employed by the Reliance Insurance Company as an Underwriting Assistant until 1996, when she assumed the role of nanny and family care giver. She is predeceased by her father Richard G. Stranix, sister, Susan Schembs and brother, Jimmy Stranix. Surviving her are mother, Frances Crossley Stranix, brothers, Rich (Debb), Tom (Venee), and Joe (Susan) and sister Margi (Jerry) Ross, 17 nieces and nephews and 28 great nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 9, at the Church of St. Madeline, 400 Morton Ave, Ridley Park, PA. Visitation 9:45-10:45, followed by mass at 11:00, and burial at SS Peter and Paul Cemetary. Due to the global pandemic, please be conscious of healthy practices and wearing masks. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Madeline Parish or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. www.whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Church of St. Madeline
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of St. Madeline
Funeral services provided by
White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
