(1941-2020) Jeanne Miller (nee Diamond), 78 of Media, PA (formerly of Ridley Township), died Saturday April 18, 2020. She was a resident at Riddle Village in Media. Born in Chester, PA, Jeanne was the youngest of four children and the daughter of the late William and the late Agnes (McCue) Diamond. Jeanne was married for 60 years to the love of her life and her high school sweetheart, Robert T. (Bob, Herb) Miller, Sr. Together they raised five children. For over 30 years she worked in the Clinical Engineering and X-ray Departments at Crozer Chester Medical Center and retired from there to spend time with her husband, family and grandchildren. She was a longtime resident of Woodlyn and was very active in the community as well as at the schools attended by her children. Jeanne had many dear and long-time friends and was loved by many. Some of her favorite things were cooking, baking, crafts, traveling, music and hosting large gatherings of family and friends. She was ahead of her time moving furniture in the living room for a spontaneous dance party. One of her favorite places was Cape May, NJ where Jeanne and her husband enjoyed many days floating in the ocean water and soaking in the sun on the beach. Jeanne is preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert T. Miller, Sr.and her daughter Sherry Miller. She is survived by her children, Robert T. Miller, Jr, Cynthia (Mark) Sebald, Denise (Mark) Rosenzweig, and Jeanne Umile as well as her grandchildren Alex, Kelsey, Tommy, Charlie, Christie, Amy, Audrey, R.J., Dante and Alexa. She most recently became a great grandmother to Raymond. Jeanne is also survived by her three siblings, Leonard (Josie) Diamond, Mary Mantegna and Billie Taddei. Due to current restrictions, services will not be held at this time. Details will be forthcoming on a future date regarding a Memorial Service honoring Jeanne after restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made. Jeanne supported several charitable organizations. Two of her favorites were Operation Smile and St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church (1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA, 19022). This parish was part of the family history. Jeanne attended school at St. Rose for eight years. It is also where she and Bob were married, and the church at which funeral masses for Bob and her daughter Sherry were held. Her daughter Denise is a member of the parish and was married there as well. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2020