1950-2019 Jeanne S. “Bunny” Smith-Bozarth (nee Beaumont), 69, of Knoxville, TN died March 29, 2019 at Fort Sanders Hospital in Knoxville. Born in Upland, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Pauline M. Taylor Beaumont and resided in Wildwood, NJ before moving to her late residence five years ago. Bunny was a graduate of Sun Valley High School, class of 1968 and was employed in Cape May County, NJ. She was ranked #4 with Talk City Trivia, but most important was her family. Bunny was predeceased by her siblings, Garren Gualdoni, George T. Pennington, III, Geraldine Pippin and Allen Beaumont; also, her stepfather, George T. Pennington, Jr. She was the loving mother of Vincent Noble, John “Tony” Noble (Lacy) and Alvah “Bobby” Smith (Catherine); cherished grandmother of John Noble Jr., Natalie Noble, Nicholas Noble, Maximus Noble, Rhianna Noble, Vinny Noble, Maxwell Sami and Audrey Sami; also, survived by her former husband, Kenneth Bozarth and two dear friends, Barb and Gail. Services and Burial: Private. Memorial gifts may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th Street, Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2019