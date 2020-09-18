1/
Jeannette F. Mann
Jeannette F. Mann, widow of WWII Veteran Thomas E. Mann, age 92 of Prospect Park, passed away peacefully in her home on September 16th, 2020. There are not enough words in any language to describe how wonderful a woman Jeannette was and the impact she had. She was an Angel here on earth and is now our Angel in Heaven. She will be greatly missed by everyone lucky enough to have known her. Along with her husband, she is predeceased by her daughter Theresa J. George, grandson Jason C. Walker and siblings Fred Smith, Mildred Marantino, Kenneth Smith, Albert Smith, Mariam Bell, Thomas Smith, Marguerite Corcoran, and Gerri Williams. Jeannette is survived by her children, Thomas (Barbara) Mann, Edward (Sharon) Mann, Denise (Mark) Walker, with whom she lived, and Joseph (Michelle) Cohee. Her grandchildren, TJ Mann, Megan (Richard) Fleming, Eric (Eileen) George, Jennifer George, Robert (Denise) George, William George, Stephen George, Kimberly Walker, Mark (Beth) Walker, and Anna Walker. As well as many great grandchildren. Funeral Mass: 11am on Tuesday, Sept 22, 2020 at St Gabriel’s Church 233 Mohawk Ave. Norwood, PA. 19074 Viewing: 10-11am in the church Burial: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
