Jeannette H. Welsh passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Wilmington, DE. Born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Chester, PA on Mother’s Day May 8, 1938, Jeannette is predeceased by her parents, Jean (Howard) McGovern and Fred Howard; sister, Jean Petillo and granddaughter, Caitlin Welsh. Jeannette attended Trainer School, graduated from Ridley Park High School and Goldey Beacom College. She had various jobs through the years, but always enjoyed her time with the Boscov’s crew. Though Jeannette suffered with dementia many of her latter years, she was always kind, and quick with a laugh or smile. She was an avid animal lover; she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and loved vacationing in Stone Harbor, NJ. Jeannette will be dearly missed by her son, Thomas Welsh; grandchildren, Matthew, Melissa and Christopher and their children Chase, Liam, Violet and Gryffin. Her daughter, Michele (Welsh) Mitchell, husband Steve; Michele’s stepchildren, Steve, Dana (Michael) Nestor and Laura (Jensen) Lee and their children. Jeannette has had wonderful caregivers throughout her illnesses and the family wants to thank them for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Friday April 19 from 6:00-8:30 pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 8:30 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or the Alzheimer’s Association in Jeannette’s memory () To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2019