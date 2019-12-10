Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
1929 - 2019
Jeannine Sheeran Obituary
Jeannine E. Sheeran, 90, of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on December 7, 2019. Born in Hagerstown, MD in 1929, she was the daughter of the late John and Corrine (nee Reightler) Buterbaugh. Jeannine was the beloved wife of Joseph J. Sheeran; loving mother of James Sheeran (Kathleen), Richard Sheeran (Mary), Jo-Ann Walmsley (Raymond), and Joseph Sheeran, Jr. (Kathleen); adoring grandmother of Ted, Dan, Jackie, Jack, Matt, Joseph, Rick, Mary Kate, Joseph, and Brett and her 17 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late John Buterbaugh; also survived by her sister-in-law, Joy. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10-11 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by her Funeral Service 11 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 11, 2019
