Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff DeStefano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff DeStefano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeff DeStefano Obituary
Jeff DeStefano, 59 of Aston, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born in Darby, PA, raised in Brookhaven, PA, and a graduate of Sun Valley High School. He worked in maintenance for State Farm Insurance for 40 years, and was a member of St. Joseph Church in Aston, PA. Jeff was a devoted Philly sports fan, and coached the Aston girls basketball team for 20 years, 2 years with AAU, the Sun Valley girls basketball team for 2 years, and the Northley Middle School basketball team for 1 year. He was a proud recipient of the Aston Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award. Jeff donated parts of his body to Jefferson ALS research in hope to find a cure. He was the son of the late Alvin and Irene DeStefano. SURVIVORS: His loving wife: Debbie DeStefano (nee Clapp); children: Jessica (Justin) DeStefano, Dawn (Anthony) Crispin, and Nicole DeStefano; sister: Terri (Tony) Filippone; grandchildren: Emma Crispin and Olivia Crispin; many nieces and nephews; and 2 dogs: Bentley and Libby. VISITATION: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 9:30-11:30 am, at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue Aston, PA 19014. FUNERAL LITURGY: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11:30 am, at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home. BURIAL: Mount Hope Cemetery in Aston, PA. Jeff’s family asks that attendees of the visitation and funeral liturgy wear casual attire featuring the Philly sports teams. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Aston Sports Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 2164 Aston, PA 19014, with all proceeds benefiting the Student Athletes Scholarship Fund, or the ALS Association, 321 Norristown Road #260 Ambler, PA 19002. CONDOLENCES: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -