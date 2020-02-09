|
|
Jeff DeStefano, 59 of Aston, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born in Darby, PA, raised in Brookhaven, PA, and a graduate of Sun Valley High School. He worked in maintenance for State Farm Insurance for 40 years, and was a member of St. Joseph Church in Aston, PA. Jeff was a devoted Philly sports fan, and coached the Aston girls basketball team for 20 years, 2 years with AAU, the Sun Valley girls basketball team for 2 years, and the Northley Middle School basketball team for 1 year. He was a proud recipient of the Aston Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award. Jeff donated parts of his body to Jefferson ALS research in hope to find a cure. He was the son of the late Alvin and Irene DeStefano. SURVIVORS: His loving wife: Debbie DeStefano (nee Clapp); children: Jessica (Justin) DeStefano, Dawn (Anthony) Crispin, and Nicole DeStefano; sister: Terri (Tony) Filippone; grandchildren: Emma Crispin and Olivia Crispin; many nieces and nephews; and 2 dogs: Bentley and Libby. VISITATION: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 9:30-11:30 am, at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue Aston, PA 19014. FUNERAL LITURGY: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11:30 am, at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home. BURIAL: Mount Hope Cemetery in Aston, PA. Jeff’s family asks that attendees of the visitation and funeral liturgy wear casual attire featuring the Philly sports teams. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Aston Sports Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 2164 Aston, PA 19014, with all proceeds benefiting the Student Athletes Scholarship Fund, or the ALS Association, 321 Norristown Road #260 Ambler, PA 19002. CONDOLENCES: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 10, 2020