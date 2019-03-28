|
|
Jeffrey D. “Jeff” Smyth age 61, of Westbrook Park, formerly of Maris Rd. Springfield, PA, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his home on March 26, 2019. Jeff was in the advertising sales industry for 30 years, the owner of Economy Shuttle, an avid Phillies fan, golfer, Mack the Knife singer, St. Dorothy and Cardinal O’Hara graduate. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Lynch); loving father of Carolyn Smyth, Katharine ‘Kathy’ (Ron) Dellicompagni, and Jeffrey (Carlie Elicker) Smyth; brother of John (Gay) Smyth, Brian ‘Kutch’ (Jeannie) Smyth, Beth (John) Siano, Linda (Michael) DiFrancesco and Billy (Cathy) Smyth; cherished Poppy to Adelyn, Olivia and Danny. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday, April 1, after 6 P.M. and Tuesday 9 A.M. O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. Int. SS Peter & Paul.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 29, 2019