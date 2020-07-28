1/
Jeffrey J. Martin
(1952-2020) Jeffrey J. Martin, 67, of Aston died on July 21, 2020 at Lankenau Hospital of heart failure. Born in Johnstown, son of the late Rose L. Zagrodnick Martin and Robert V. Martin. He had lived in Baltimore before moving to Aston in 1962. Jeffrey was a graduate of St. James High School, class of 1970, and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Marquette University. He was employed at the Granite Run Mall from the early 1980’s until it closed. Jeff was a humble and considerate soul whose smile lit up the room when he arrived. He was a loyal and empathetic person who cared deeply for people. He was a talker, and loved talking and listening to people everywhere he went, he will be truly missed. Jeff also loved history and read veraciously. Jeff is survived by his caring sisters; Laura A. Martin and Paula J. Martin (David Filiaggi) Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services will be private. Memorial Gifts to Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063. www.whiteluttrell.com

Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
