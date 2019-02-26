|
Jennie Rule was born on April 17th, 1925 to Ferdinand and Rita Alisio of Bethlehem, Pa. She died on February 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Stewart W. Rule. She is survived by her brother Dominic Alisio; her 3 children, Jack (Ann), Deborah (Steven), David (Constance); 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren with one on the way. Services will be held on Saturday March 9th at 12 noon at Lima Estates in Media, 411 N. Middletown Road; where the family will receive friends at a reception afterwards.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2019