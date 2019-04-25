Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Jennifer L. McHugh, of Philadelphia, passed away on April 23, 2019 at the age of 39. Born in Upper Darby, she was the daughter of John & Linda (Carr) McHugh. She was a 1998 graduate of Academy Park High School. Jennifer had previously worked as a secretary for W.I.C. Jennifer is survived by daughter Alyssa Foster; son Jayden; brother Bobby McHugh. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Tuesday, April 30, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will take place in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2019
