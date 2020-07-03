Jeremy Monteith

Jeremy W. Monteith, 48 of Prospect Park passed with a smile on June 29 at Crozer Hospice at Taylor Hospital. Jeremy was a kind, honest man who will be missed by all. He loved his family, friends, NASCAR, drag racing, and trivia. Living most of his life in Delaware County, as well as Alabama, Germany, and Newport News Va. He became an avid bowler with the nickname Flip, achieving many awards, high scores, and his 300 game at MacDade Bowl in 1995. He was a dedicated employee of Sharon Hill Lanes and MacDade Bowl for 29 years. Survivors: Mother, Maryann Monteith: Brother, John Monteith (Tracey): Sister, Janeen Monteith: Niece, Nicolette Cerceo and Nephew: John Monteith IV, many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Visitation: Monday July 13, 2020 from 1 PM to 2 PM at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, 202 S. Chester Pike Glenolden, Pa. Burial: Private Donations: Sons of American Legion #507 Norwood, Pa or Crozer Hospice at Taylor Hospital, Ridley Park, Pa. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
.