Jerome Albert “Jerry” Smarowsky, age 75 of Collingdale passed away on May 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born in Ft. Smith, AR and raised in Girardville, PA before moving to Collingdale, PA where he graduated from Collingdale High School Class of 1963. He was employed by International Paper Co., Rothrock Chevrolet, and Eagle Industries up until his retirement. He was a member of Collingdale High School Alumni Assoc. and a dedicated family man. He is predeceased by his parents James and Mary Smarowsky, and brother Joseph Smarowsky. Survivors: Loving husband of 53 years of Hazel A., cherished father of Denise (Richard) Shanahan, dear grandfather of Kristen, Christopher, Ryan (Samantha Maguire), Timothy, and Braden Shanahan, and great grandfather of Zoe Wise, as well as his constant companion, his dog Cricket. Services will be held privately. A virtual funeral mass and graveside service will be held for Jerry on Thursday, May 28. Service details and Zoom link can be found online at MCGFH.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Collingdale High School Alumni Assoc., P.O. Box 1426 Collingdale, PA 19023, The Justice Rescue, justice-rescue.com or The Delco Dawgs Rescue, delcodawgs.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020.