|
|
After a long illness, Jerrold “Jerry” F. Lowe was called to his heavenly home on May 15, 2019 to be reunited with his father, Rev. James L. Lowe; brother, Jonathan and nephew, Jonathan II. Born in Quincy, IL on April 13, 1962, he is survived by his loving mother, Joann (Stancliff) Lowe; brothers, James Jr. (Dorothy), and Jeffrey (Jane) as well as 10 nieces & nephews and 13 great nieces & nephews. Jerry loved music, sang and played piano and guitar. An avid Philly sports fan, he was employed as a chef in Lancaster before his illness. A Memorial Service will be held on May 20, 2019, Monday Evening at 8PM with a calling hour from 7-8PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the charity of one’s choice. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff at Cadia Rehabilitation, Pike Creek, DE for their care and compassion during the past 6 years. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 19, 2019