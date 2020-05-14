Jerry V. Lawson, Sr., 73, departed this life on May 10, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital after a short illness. He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons Jerry (Lisa) Lawson Jr., Jermar (Trina) Lawson, one daughter, Shamyra (Jarmar) Merritt; one brother Pierce (Joanne) Lawson, and one sister Ethel Allen, Four sisters-in-law, Sylvia (Carl) Blain, Patricia Shavers, Ada Calhoun, and Dell Rhanes, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, 3 great-great on the way, his best friend Ernest Dallum (Wild Bill), a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and his faithful canine companion “Dude’. Graveside Service: Monday, May 18, 2020 12:00 PM at Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester, PA Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home www.earllfosterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020.