Jerry V. Lawson Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry V. Lawson, Sr., 73, departed this life on May 10, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital after a short illness. He leaves to cherish his memory, two sons Jerry (Lisa) Lawson Jr., Jermar (Trina) Lawson, one daughter, Shamyra (Jarmar) Merritt; one brother Pierce (Joanne) Lawson, and one sister Ethel Allen, Four sisters-in-law, Sylvia (Carl) Blain, Patricia Shavers, Ada Calhoun, and Dell Rhanes, 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, 3 great-great on the way, his best friend Ernest Dallum (Wild Bill), a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and his faithful canine companion “Dude’. Graveside Service: Monday, May 18, 2020 12:00 PM at Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester, PA Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home www.earllfosterfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Chester Rural Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
EARL L. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - Chester
1100 Kerlin Street
Chester, PA 19013
610-874-2877
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved