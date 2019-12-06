|
Jessie R. Gabriel, 90, passed away on Thursday, December 5th. She was predeceased by her husband, Conrad Gabriel, Jr.; son, Curt Gabriel. She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Gardiner (Robert), and Bernice Moshinski; many loving nieces and nephews. Her funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at 10:30am at St. John Fisher Church 4225 Chichester Ave. Boothwyn, Pa. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30am in church. Entombment will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 8, 2019