Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
(610) 485-2425
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Fisher Church
4225 Chichester Ave.
Boothwyn, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Fisher Church
4225 Chichester Ave.
Boothwyn, PA
Jessie Gabriel Obituary
Jessie R. Gabriel, 90, passed away on Thursday, December 5th. She was predeceased by her husband, Conrad Gabriel, Jr.; son, Curt Gabriel. She is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Gardiner (Robert), and Bernice Moshinski; many loving nieces and nephews. Her funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11th at 10:30am at St. John Fisher Church 4225 Chichester Ave. Boothwyn, Pa. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30am in church. Entombment will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 8, 2019
