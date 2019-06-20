|
Jo’ele Marie Simpson-Whitsett (51), Born 2/23/1968 in Downington PA passed away suddenly Sat 6/15/2019. Jo’ele “An Avid Eagles Fan”, wife of Dennis A. Whitsett. She was predeceased by her mother Diana Thompson Simpson and father Glenn Perry, “Mum” Thelma Whitsett and “Mom” Phoebe Whitsett. Jo’ele was educated in the Downingtown School District. She attended Temple University and later PIT where she earned her degree in Nursing. She was employed at Spring City VA and Phoenixville VA. Jo’ele is survived by her husband Dennis; son Andru Thomas; daughters Asha, Amanda and Ahmirah Whitsett; grandson Ayden, and a nephew. Memorial Service will be Monday June 24, 2019 at 2nd Baptist Church Media Pa. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting contributions to a go fund account to assist with funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sudden-death-wife-of-dennis-amp-mother-3-daughters
Published in The Daily Times on June 21, 2019