Jo Ann Snook, 73 of Aston, PA for over 50 years, passed away on August 11, 2019 at home. Born to Joseph & Sophie Pincura Kucinski in Chester, PA, she graduated from Notre Dame in Moylan, PA. In addition to being a loving wife and wonderful mother, Jo Ann worked in the food retail industry as an office manager. She was devoted to her faith and a member of Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chester, PA. Jo Ann enjoyed spending time with her family at home, cooking and playing Scrabble with her grandsons. Jo Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. Snook who died 2015. She is survived by 2 daughters, Dawn (James) Reed & Kelly Snook, a sister, Kathleen Szaszarowsky, 2 grandchildren, James (Lisa) Reed III & Ryan (Amy) Reed, and 5 great grandchildren, Nolan, Ella, Rogan, Jack & Riley. A visitation will be held on Monday, 10-11AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11:00AM. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA . Donations in her memory may be made to the Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019