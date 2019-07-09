|
|
Joan A Disney (nee Timmins), age 89 of Secane (formerly Norwood) passed away at home surrounded by her family on July 8, 2019. Joan was the beloved wife of the late James U. Disney; devoted mother of Jeanne Disney, Patricia Jenner, daughter-in-law Aimee Disney and the late James L., Robert W. and Theresa; loving Grandmother to Michael Disney, Lauren (Christopher) Cavage, Stephanie (Richard) Pelczar, Brianna Disney, and 10 great grandchildren; sister of Dolores Buck and Robert (Sally) Timmins. Joan proudly served her Country as a Corporal in the Women’s Army Corps from 1953 to 1955. She enjoyed making memories with family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00-10:45AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Avenue, Morton, PA 19070, followed by her funeral mass at 11 AM. Burial will be in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Joan’s name may be made to the .
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019