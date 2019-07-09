Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Services
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
2130 Franklin Ave.
Morton, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
2130 Franklin Ave.
Morton, PA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery
1600 Sproul Rd.
Springfield, PA
View Map
Joan A. (Timmins) Disney Obituary
Joan A Disney (nee Timmins), age 89 of Secane (formerly Norwood) passed away at home surrounded by her family on July 8, 2019. Joan was the beloved wife of the late James U. Disney; devoted mother of Jeanne Disney, Patricia Jenner, daughter-in-law Aimee Disney and the late James L., Robert W. and Theresa; loving Grandmother to Michael Disney, Lauren (Christopher) Cavage, Stephanie (Richard) Pelczar, Brianna Disney, and 10 great grandchildren; sister of Dolores Buck and Robert (Sally) Timmins. Joan proudly served her Country as a Corporal in the Women’s Army Corps from 1953 to 1955. She enjoyed making memories with family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00-10:45AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Avenue, Morton, PA 19070, followed by her funeral mass at 11 AM. Burial will be in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Joan’s name may be made to the .
Published in The Daily Times on July 10, 2019
