Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Notre Dame de Lourdes Church
1000 Fairview Road
Swarthmore, PA
Joan A. McMurrough


1938 - 2019
Joan A. McMurrough Obituary
Joan A. McMurrough of Elwyn, PA passed away on October 30, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born June 6, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA to the late John Sr. & Mae McMurrough. Joan was predeceased by her brother John (Teresa) McMurrough Jr.; sisters Patricia Shiel and Eileen Atkins; nephew John McMurrough III and grand-nephew Ryan McMurrough. She is survived by her nephew Mike (Carol) McMurrough and many other nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and grand-niece. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral mass on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11 AM in Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 1000 Fairview Road, Swarthmore, PA 19081. Interment will follow in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 3, 2019
