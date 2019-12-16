|
Joan Pratt Brodzinski, 94, of Glen Mills died peacefully surrounded by her family on December 12, 2019 at Rose Court at Maris Grove. Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Nellie Sykes Pratt and resided in Claymont, DE and Brookhaven before moving to her late residence five years ago.
Joan was a graduate of Ridley Township High School, class of 1943. She was a member of Our Lady of Charity RC Church and the Charitians. Joan loved traveling with her late husband and the Sun Oil Travel Club. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards, walking, music, dancing and doing crossword puzzles. Joan was a great cook and baker and her chocolate chip cookies, banana cake and potato salad were some of her specialties. Most important to Joan was her family and yet she always found time to give of herself to others.
Joan was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Theodore B. Brodzinski, Sr., who died June 23, 2013; her son, Stanley D. Brodzinski, Sr., who died July 22, 2009; and her brother, Paul Pratt, Jr.; also, one granddaughter and one great granddaughter.
She is survived by her children, Theodore B. Brodzinski, Jr. (Glenette), Michael W. Brodzinski (Sandy) and Paula J. Cobourn; her daughter-in-law, Andrea Hoot Brodzinski; her sister-in-law, Helene Pratt; 15 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Charity RC Church, 231 Upland Road, Brookhaven, PA 19015, where relatives and friends may call from 9:15-10:15 AM.
Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery
Memorial gifts may be made to City Team Chester, 634 Sproul St., Chester, PA 19013 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Daily Times on Dec. 16, 2019