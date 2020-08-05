Joan C. Bianco, on August 4, 2020 of Havertown. Daughter of the late Millie (nee Nardello) and John J. Sister of the late John A. Survived by her sister Elaine (Michael) Pellecchia, her nephew Michael (Traci), her nieces Gina (James) Zukowski and Lauren (Joseph) Sisca. Relatives & Friends are invited to her Visitation on Monday Aug. 10th from 9 – 9:45 AM at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd. Broomall 19008. Funeral Mass 10 AM Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Contributions: Sisters of I.H.M. Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Drive, Malvern PA 19355. www.danjolell.com