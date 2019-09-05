|
Joan D. DiSanti, most recently of Exton, Chester County and previously of Media, Delaware County, passed away on August 22, 2019 at the age of 83. Joan was born and raised in Hazleton, PA. Joan started her collegiate career at Ursinus College and transferred to the University of Pennsylvania, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Joan was nominated and chosen to be the ROTC Honorary Cadet Colonel and played volleyball for an Ivy League Champion team during her attendance at the University of Pennsylvania. She later earned a Master of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Pennsylvania. Joan was employed by a general practitioners office through the early to mid 1970s. This was followed by a lengthy career at Haverford State Hospital spanning the mid 1970s through the late 1990s. She initially held the position of head nurse and later earned the position of clinical specialist after obtaining her Master’s Degree. Joan enjoyed playing the piano and the arts in general. As a young woman she found much joy in her leisurely time sculpting, painting, embroidering and dabbling in various other art mediums. Joan greatly enjoyed spending time with her beloved family. She loved the gatherings on special occasions where all would be together. And Joan possessed a wonderful sense of humor. She delighted in laughter and good story telling. Joan was predeceased by former husband Alexander A. DiSanti and son Stephen. She is survived by son Alexander D. (Suzanne); daughters Lynne and Sybil and grandchildren Alexandra Daly (James), Nicholas and Thomas. Funeral and interment will be held by family privately.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019