|
|
Joan Delores Downey (Kerr) passed away peacefully on July 4th 2019. She was the daughter of late Alfred and Hilda Kerr and sister to the late Donald Kerr. Born in Baltimore, she moved to Highland Park and attending Upper Darby High School. She married the late Charles Downey and moved to Westbrook Park, where she lived for over 50 years.
She is survived by her current husband, Kevin Maguire, daughter Maureen (John), son Timothy, and cherished grandchildren Amanda, Brianna, Sean and Matthew and numerous in laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
She lived and full and wonderfully life. She loved to travel, shop, and spend time at the beach in Sea Isle City.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 9:00am O'Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Service 11 AM. Burial Private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to Bryn Mawr Hospice, 130 S. Bryn Mawr Ave. Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Published in Daily Times on July 8, 2019