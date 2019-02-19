|
|
Joan Dolores Racine, 75, of Media, PA, formerly of Newtown Square, PA, passed away on February 18, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1943, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (nee McCourt) Carlisle. Joan was the loving mother of John P. Racine (Donna Marie) and James J. Racine (Susan); adoring grandmother of James M., Matthew T., Jack R., and Kelsey N.; dear sister of Julia T. Bruce, James E. Carlisle (Linda), and the late Joseph C. Carlisle; also survived by her sister-in-law, Julie Carlisle. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9-10 AM Friday, February 22, 2019, St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 followed by her Funeral Mass 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Laurence Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 21, 2019