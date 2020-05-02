Blessed be the memory of Joan Drewes. Joan was born on February 28, 1938 in Philadelphia and passed away on May 1, 2020 in Scranton after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Joan shared her life with her beloved husband, Thomas Drewes, for 53 loving years prior to his death in August 2010. She loved her family, especially her three children. She loved to crochet and spent countless hours crafting sentimental favorites for her seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Joan lived a full life with joy, love, laughter, and a passion for the Phillies. Joan loved to talk and be with her friends, and particularly enjoyed keeping people updated on her family’s latest escapades. She always looked forward to her long walks with her dear friend of 50 years, Marge. While she is no longer with us, we will find joy in those lasting memories, may she rest in peace. Her family would like to extend their utmost gratitude to the nursing staff of the 3 rd floor North at Allied Skilled Nursing for the wonderful care and compassion they showed Joan during her stay. Joan is survived by her children Debra Kazmierski and husband Mark of Broomfield, CO; Jane Drewes of Williamsport, PA; Thomas Drewes and wife, Molly of Dunmore, PA; grandchildren Brian Kazmierski; Clayton Kazmierski, girlfriend Lindsay; Amber Kazmierski, all of Broomfield, CO; Abigail Davis and husband Robert; Thomas and wife Kathleen Drewes; Timothy Drewes; Daniel Drewes; all of Dunmore; great-grandchildren, Analeigh and Quinton Kazmierski; Gavin Kovaleski; Charlotte, Jack, Catherine, and Robert Davis; Sullivan and Jordyn Drewes. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. May peace be with you, Mom!



